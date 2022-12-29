Encore: Who's a 'New American'? Unpacking the phrase and its use in Vermont

Encore rebroadcast: The term “New Americans” is often used to refer to recent arrivals to Vermont and other states: immigrants, refugees, asylum seekers and more. Some say it's helpful to be able to unite diverse communities under one term. Others question the phrase, wondering if "New American" is really as inclusive as it sounds.

This hour, we'll look at the umbrella term “New Americans” and explore how it resonates with the people it's meant to include.

Our guests are:



Ali Dieng, Burlington Ward 7 city councilor and secretary of the Vermont New American Advisory Council, a coalition of self-described New Americans striving to increase civic engagement and expand opportunities for their communities in Vermont

Rich André, Senior Policy Advisor, State and Local Initiatives, American Immigration Council

Senior Policy Advisor, State and Local Initiatives, American Immigration Council Amila Merdzanovic, director of the Vermont chapter of the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants

This show featured excerpts of an interview with Tyeastia Green, the former director of Racial Equity, Inclusion and Belonging for the City of Burlington. That interview was from an August episode of Brave Little State which asked, why do people leave Vermont?

