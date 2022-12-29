© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Vermont Edition

Encore: Who's a 'New American'? Unpacking the phrase and its use in Vermont

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Matthew F Smith
Published December 29, 2022 at 10:00 AM EST
In this rebroadcast from a show from November 2022, we discuss the phrase "New Americans" and how its used in Vermont and beyond.

Encore rebroadcast: The term “New Americans” is often used to refer to recent arrivals to Vermont and other states: immigrants, refugees, asylum seekers and more. Some say it's helpful to be able to unite diverse communities under one term. Others question the phrase, wondering if "New American" is really as inclusive as it sounds.

This hour, we'll look at the umbrella term “New Americans” and explore how it resonates with the people it's meant to include.

Our guests are:

This show featured excerpts of an interview with Tyeastia Green, the former director of Racial Equity, Inclusion and Belonging for the City of Burlington. That interview was from an August episode of Brave Little State which asked, why do people leave Vermont?

Originally broadcast live on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 at noon; rebroadcast on Thursday, Dec. 29, at noon and 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Matthew F Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined Vermont Public in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
