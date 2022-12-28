© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Encore: Neurodivergent Vermonters share challenges and successes

By Connor Cyrus,
Tedra Meyer
Published December 28, 2022 at 10:01 AM EST
an illustration of human brains in different shapes, where the brain of each is shown to be a different systems and arrangements, from puzzle pieces to gears to, signifying neurodiversity
lemono
/
iStock
"Neurodivergent" is a term used to describe brains that work differently than what is considered "typical."

Encore rebroadcast: ADHD, dyslexia and autism are just a few examples of how individuals can be neurodivergent. This hour, we’re discussing what it means to think differently than the "typical" mind.

In this rebroadcast, host Connor Cyrus discusses neurodivergence and the many ways that brains can work differently. We’ll hear from a woman who learned as an adult that she wase neurodivergent while parenting her neurodivergent children. We’ll also hear from advocates who say more needs to be done to design a world that's more inclusive of all brain types.

And later in the hour, Connor shares a personal conversation about the topic with his mom.

Our guests are:

Broadcast live on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022; rebroadcast on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022 at noon and 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined Vermont Public as host and senior producer in March 2021. He was a morning reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island. A graduate of Lyndon State College (now Northern Vermont University), he started his reporting career as an intern at WPTZ, later working for WAGM in Presque Isle, Maine, and WCAX Channel 3, where he covered a broad range of stories from Vermont’s dairy industry to the nurses’ strikes at UVM Medical Center. He’s passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
