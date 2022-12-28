Encore: Neurodivergent Vermonters share challenges and successes

Encore rebroadcast: ADHD, dyslexia and autism are just a few examples of how individuals can be neurodivergent. This hour, we’re discussing what it means to think differently than the "typical" mind.

In this rebroadcast, host Connor Cyrus discusses neurodivergence and the many ways that brains can work differently. We’ll hear from a woman who learned as an adult that she wase neurodivergent while parenting her neurodivergent children. We’ll also hear from advocates who say more needs to be done to design a world that's more inclusive of all brain types.

And later in the hour, Connor shares a personal conversation about the topic with his mom.

Our guests are:



Dr. Mel Houser, executive director of All Brains Belong VT in Montpelier

Brad Smith, executive director of Vermont Learning-Support Initiative in Hardwick

Kari White, neurodivergent mother of four, including three neurodivergent children, in St. Johnsbury

Melinda Moulton, grandmother of a nonspeaking autistic 18-year-old

Broadcast live on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022; rebroadcast on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022 at noon and 7 p.m.

