Three Vermont choirs, instrumentalists from across the state share music in 'One Day: A Choral Celebration of Hope'

In November, more than 60 singers came together at Vermont Public’s Stetson Studio One for a special event called One Day: A Choral Celebration of Hope. This hour, Vermont Edition shares new music and old favorites performed by the three Vermont choirs and instrumentalists from across the state.

The project was supported with grant funding from Choral Arts New England, the Boston Foundation, the Vermont Community Foundation and the Vermont Arts Council.

The performers featured in the show are:



The Solaris Vocal Ensemble

The Bella Voce Women’s Chorus of Vermont

The Counterpoint Chorus

Broadcast on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Editor's note: the Vermont Community Foundation and the Vermont Arts Council are underwriters of Vermont Public.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.