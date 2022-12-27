© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Three Vermont choirs, instrumentalists from across the state share music in 'One Day: A Choral Celebration of Hope'

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Connor CyrusMatthew F SmithJames Stewart
Published December 27, 2022 at 10:00 AM EST
A chorus of vocalists wear purple and black while reading from songbooks, while a man in a black tuxedo stands forward and sings
Vermont Public
/
This hour, 'Vermont Edition' will hear 'One Day: A Choral Celebration of Hope,' a collaboration with the Solaris Vocal Ensemble, the Bella Voce Women’s Chorus of Vermont and the Counterpoint Chorus, recorded on Nov. 5, 2022.

In November, more than 60 singers came together at Vermont Public’s Stetson Studio One for a special event called One Day: A Choral Celebration of Hope. This hour, Vermont Edition shares new music and old favorites performed by the three Vermont choirs and instrumentalists from across the state.

The project was supported with grant funding from Choral Arts New England, the Boston Foundation, the Vermont Community Foundation and the Vermont Arts Council.

The performers featured in the show are:

  • The Solaris Vocal Ensemble
  • The Bella Voce Women’s Chorus of Vermont
  • The Counterpoint Chorus

Broadcast on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Editor's note: the Vermont Community Foundation and the Vermont Arts Council are underwriters of Vermont Public.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined Vermont Public as host and senior producer in March 2021. He was a morning reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island. A graduate of Lyndon State College (now Northern Vermont University), he started his reporting career as an intern at WPTZ, later working for WAGM in Presque Isle, Maine, and WCAX Channel 3, where he covered a broad range of stories from Vermont's dairy industry to the nurses' strikes at UVM Medical Center. He's passionate about journalism's ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Matthew F Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined Vermont Public in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
James Stewart
James Stewart is Vermont Public Classical's afternoon host. As a composer, he is interested in many different genres of music; writing for rock bands, symphony orchestras and everything in between.
