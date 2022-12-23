What Vermonters need to know about the major weather event
Live call-in-discussion: A massive weather event is moving through our region. State officials warn Vermonters to take this storm seriously and to get off the roads by 4 p.m. on Friday. At least 50,000 houses were without power by mid-morning.
Today on Vermont Edition, we’ll talk through what you need to know about the coming “flash freeze" and share tips on how to stay safe.
Our guests:
- Jen Morrison, Vermont Commissioner of Public Safety
- Rebecca Towne, CEO of Vermont Electric
- Pete Banacos, National Weather Service
- Liam Elder-Connors, Vermont Public reporter
Broadcast on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 at noon.
