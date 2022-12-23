What Vermonters need to know about the major weather event

Live call-in-discussion: A massive weather event is moving through our region. State officials warn Vermonters to take this storm seriously and to get off the roads by 4 p.m. on Friday. At least 50,000 houses were without power by mid-morning.

Today on Vermont Edition, we’ll talk through what you need to know about the coming “flash freeze" and share tips on how to stay safe.

Our guests:



Jen Morrison , Vermont Commissioner of Public Safety

, Vermont Commissioner of Public Safety Rebecca Towne , CEO of Vermont Electric

, CEO of Vermont Electric Pete Banacos , National Weather Service

, National Weather Service Liam Elder-Connors, Vermont Public reporter

Broadcast on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 at noon.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

