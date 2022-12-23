© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

State officials are warning Vermonters to get off the roads by 4 p.m. today before a 'flash freeze' arrives >>>

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

What Vermonters need to know about the major weather event

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Tedra MeyerAndrea Laurion
Published December 23, 2022 at 11:31 AM EST
A rainbow over a barn
Frank Smecker
/
Courtesy
In Monkton, Vt., the rain mixed with a brief burst of sunshine to light up the sky with a rainbow.

Live call-in-discussion: A massive weather event is moving through our region. State officials warn Vermonters to take this storm seriously and to get off the roads by 4 p.m. on Friday. At least 50,000 houses were without power by mid-morning.

Today on Vermont Edition, we’ll talk through what you need to know about the coming “flash freeze" and share tips on how to stay safe.

Our guests:

  • Jen Morrison, Vermont Commissioner of Public Safety
  • Rebecca Towne, CEO of Vermont Electric
  • Pete Banacos, National Weather Service
  • Liam Elder-Connors, Vermont Public reporter

Broadcast on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 at noon.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
