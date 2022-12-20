State calls on Vermonters to help correct federal broadband map
State officials say Vermont could lose out on millions of dollars of federal funds to improve its broadband network unless errors on a national map are challenged and corrected.
A federal broadband improvement program's funding decisions will be based on a national broadband map made by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The Vermont Community Broadband Board says the map incorrectly identifies about 20,000 addresses in the state as having high-speed internet.
To fix these errors, the board is calling on Vermonters to file location or availability challenges through the FCC's website. You can find video instructions for filing a challenge here.
Host Mikaela Lefrak speaks to the board's deputy director about when and how to file a challenge. They also discuss the board's multifaceted efforts to make reliable, high-speed and affordable broadband internet a reality for all Vermonters.
Our guest is:
- Rob Fish, deputy director of the Vermont Community Broadband Board
Broadcast on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.
Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.