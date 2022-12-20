© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

State calls on Vermonters to help correct federal broadband map

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Tedra Meyer
Published December 20, 2022 at 3:46 PM EST
broadband_web.jpg
AP/Toby Talbot
/
High-speed internet is still inaccessible to many Vermonters.

State officials say Vermont could lose out on millions of dollars of federal funds to improve its broadband network unless errors on a national map are challenged and corrected.

A federal broadband improvement program's funding decisions will be based on a national broadband map made by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The Vermont Community Broadband Board says the map incorrectly identifies about 20,000 addresses in the state as having high-speed internet.

To fix these errors, the board is calling on Vermonters to file location or availability challenges through the FCC's website. You can find video instructions for filing a challenge here.

Host Mikaela Lefrak speaks to the board's deputy director about when and how to file a challenge. They also discuss the board's multifaceted efforts to make reliable, high-speed and affordable broadband internet a reality for all Vermonters.

Our guest is:

Broadcast on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Tags
Vermont Edition BroadbandVermont EditionInternetHigh Speed InternetTechnology
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
See stories by Tedra Meyer