A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

What are you doing next? Career conversations with soon-to-be graduates during the holiday break

By Connor Cyrus,
Matthew F Smith
Published December 19, 2022 at 1:34 PM EST
Man standing hesitating to make decision on a paved road with arrows pointing in different directions
What are you doing after graduation? This hour, we're discussing how to tackle career conversations with high school and college students during the holiday break.

Live call-in discussion: It's the question nearly every high school or college student dreads: What are you doing next? This hour, we'll talk with career advisors about planning for what comes after graduation, whether it's school, work, training or something else. We'll explore gap years as ways to gain work or service experience. And we'll talk about "career conversation starters" for families to consider during the holiday break as students plan their next steps.

Our guests are:

  • Debbie Singiser, a student career development advisor and certified career services provide. As founder of CareerVisor, works with middle and high school students to figure out their education to career pathways, and with educators on school-based career development.
    Julia Rogers, founder of En Route Consulting, where she works with young people to design gap-year itineraries

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

