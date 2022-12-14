For sober-curious Vermonters, tips for a dry January

Live call-in discussion: The holidays can be a time when people consume a lot of everything, including alcohol. Then January comes, and some people question their relationship with alcohol. With Dry January around the corner for some, this hour, we tackle the topic of sobriety.

We’ll hear from people who choose to be sober, a bartender who will share some favorite mocktail recipes and the owner of a local company that makes a nonalcoholic drink that packs a punch.

Our guests are:



Nat Houston, longtime Vermonter who is sober

longtime Vermonter who is sober Emily Morton, manager and head bartender, The 126 in Burlington

manager and head bartender, The 126 in Burlington Corina Belle-Isle , founder, Corina's Drinking Vinegars

, founder, Corina's Drinking Vinegars Emily Bragonier, resident of Westminster, Vt., who is sober

Broadcast on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

