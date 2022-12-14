© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Vermont Edition

For sober-curious Vermonters, tips for a dry January

By Connor Cyrus,
Tedra Meyer
Published December 14, 2022 at 1:13 PM EST
This hour, Vermonters share their stories of choosing to give up alcohol and some favorite mocktail recipes.

Live call-in discussion: The holidays can be a time when people consume a lot of everything, including alcohol. Then January comes, and some people question their relationship with alcohol. With Dry January around the corner for some, this hour, we tackle the topic of sobriety.

We’ll hear from people who choose to be sober, a bartender who will share some favorite mocktail recipes and the owner of a local company that makes a nonalcoholic drink that packs a punch.

Our guests are:

  • Nat Houston, longtime Vermonter who is sober
  • Emily Morton, manager and head bartender, The 126 in Burlington
  • Corina Belle-Isle, founder, Corina's Drinking Vinegars
  • Emily Bragonier, resident of Westminster, Vt., who is sober

Broadcast on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined Vermont Public as host and senior producer in March 2021. He was a morning reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island. A graduate of Lyndon State College (now Northern Vermont University), he started his reporting career as an intern at WPTZ, later working for WAGM in Presque Isle, Maine, and WCAX Channel 3, where he covered a broad range of stories from Vermont’s dairy industry to the nurses’ strikes at UVM Medical Center. He’s passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
