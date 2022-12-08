How do Vermont's breweries manage their wastewater? Brave Little State plunges into the issue

How do Vermont's breweries manage their wastewater? This hour, Vermont Edition airs a recent episode of Brave Little State that looks into that question.

In this episode, Caleb Henderson of Winooski asks us this: "Breweries and cideries were in the news a few years ago for the wastewater. How are they mitigating their waste now? Has it improved?"

Reporter Howard Weiss-Tisman speaks to beermakers to learn about the byproducts of the brewing process that you definitely don't want to drink. And we hear from state and local water quality regulators and brewers about how they’re addressing wastewater issues.

Also this hour, we'll hear about the Japanese knotweed and how some Vermonters are making a tasty beverage from this invasive plant.

Broadcast at noon on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

