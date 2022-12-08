© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

How do Vermont's breweries manage their wastewater? Brave Little State plunges into the issue

Published December 8, 2022 at 11:43 AM EST
a man moves a hose in an industrial space filled with stainless steel tanks
Howard Weiss-Tisman
/
Vermont Public
Ryan McKeon, the head brewer at Stone Corral Brewery in Richmond, moves an overflow hose while brewing a batch of Imperial stout. The "high strength" waste from Vermont breweries can be difficult for municipal wastewater plants to manage if brewers don't work to minimize it.

How do Vermont's breweries manage their wastewater? This hour, Vermont Edition airs a recent episode of Brave Little State that looks into that question.

In this episode, Caleb Henderson of Winooski asks us this: "Breweries and cideries were in the news a few years ago for the wastewater. How are they mitigating their waste now? Has it improved?"

Reporter Howard Weiss-Tisman speaks to beermakers to learn about the byproducts of the brewing process that you definitely don't want to drink. And we hear from state and local water quality regulators and brewers about how they’re addressing wastewater issues.

Also this hour, we'll hear about the Japanese knotweed and how some Vermonters are making a tasty beverage from this invasive plant.

Broadcast at noon on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.

