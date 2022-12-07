Giving local: What are your favorite 'Made in Vermont' gifts?

Live call-in discussion: Finding the perfect holiday gift can be a challenge, especially one that captures the spirit of Vermont. This hour, we're highlighting unique "Made in Vermont" gifts with artisans, cultivators, retailers and experts, to help us keep things local this year.

Our guests are:



April LaVoy with the Vermont Maple Museum and gift shop in Brattleboro

Angela Payette , co-owner of Forbin's Finest, a cannabis cultivator, and Forbin's Reserve Inc., a cannabis retailer, in Barre

Bunny Merrill , purveyor of goat milk soaps and related products from Elmore Mountain Farm

Weiwei Wang, co-founder and director of operations and development the Vermont Professionals of Color Network, based in Burlington

Sandra Dee Owens, co-owner, designer and jewelry maker in Benson

Broadcast live on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

