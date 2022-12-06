© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Feel like hibernating? The latest science on seasonal affective disorder

Published December 6, 2022 at 1:03 PM EST
winter landscape
Tedra Meyer
/
Vermont Public
This hour, experts will give tips for fighting seasonal affective disorder, or SAD.

Nine to 10 percent of Vermonters experience seasonal affective disorder, or SAD. That can mean feeling depressed, unmotivated and extra tired in the winter.

This hour, we’ll talk to a University of Vermont researcher and a counselor about some ways to fend off the winter blues.

Our guests are:

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

