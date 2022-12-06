Feel like hibernating? The latest science on seasonal affective disorder
Nine to 10 percent of Vermonters experience seasonal affective disorder, or SAD. That can mean feeling depressed, unmotivated and extra tired in the winter.
This hour, we’ll talk to a University of Vermont researcher and a counselor about some ways to fend off the winter blues.
Our guests are:
- Kelly Rohan, a clinical psychologist and researcher at the University of Vermont who is leading a clinical study with the National Institute of Mental Health
- Karen Blumberg, a licensed psychotherapist in private practice and a management consultant, employee counselor and trainer at Adaptiva HR in Brattleboro
Broadcast live on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.
