How the national ADHD medication shortage is affecting Vermonters

Published December 5, 2022 at 11:41 AM EST
Adderall is just one medication in short supply amid a national shortage. This hour, a Vermont psychiatrist and pharmacist discuss the shortage of medication for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

Live call-in discussion: Amid a nationwide shortage of some medications, Vermonters are struggling to get the drugs they need. And for people with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, who rely on drugs like Adderall, the shortage can lead to life-altering disruptions. This hour, a pharmacist and a psychiatrist discuss medication shortages, and options if you can't fill a prescription.

Our guests are:

  • Lauren Bode, a pharmacist and interim executive director at Vermont Pharmacists Association
  • Dr. Suzan White, is a psychiatrist in private practice at Tamarack Psychiatry and part-time medical director at the Howard Center Northern Vermont Outpatient and Spoke Services Center

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

