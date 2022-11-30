© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Vermont Edition

Snowmobiling in the Green Mountains: Trails, tips and sharing the (winter) trail

Published November 30, 2022 at 11:17 AM EST
Two snowmobilers wear helmets and thick black winter gear ride their machines on a white, snowy landscape, with the sunlight flaring in the photo
Spencer Davis
/
Unsplash
VAST, the Vermont Association of Snow Travelers, counts more than 4,700 miles of snowmobile trails across Vermont. This hour, we're talking about the upcoming snowmobile season and the unique ways snowmobiles let Vermonters see the Green Mountain State.

Live call-in discussion: There’s not quite enough snow on the ground yet in most of Vermont, but it’ll soon be time for a popular way to see the Green Mountain State in the winter: by snowmobile. This hour, we're talking about snowmobiling in Vermont, the trail network to get out and around this winter and important etiquette around sharing the trail.

Our guests are:

Broadcast live on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined Vermont Public as host and senior producer in March 2021. He was a morning reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island. A graduate of Lyndon State College (now Northern Vermont University), he started his reporting career as an intern at WPTZ, later working for WAGM in Presque Isle, Maine, and WCAX Channel 3, where he covered a broad range of stories from Vermont’s dairy industry to the nurses’ strikes at UVM Medical Center. He’s passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Matthew F Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined Vermont Public in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
