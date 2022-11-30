Snowmobiling in the Green Mountains: Trails, tips and sharing the (winter) trail

Live call-in discussion: There’s not quite enough snow on the ground yet in most of Vermont, but it’ll soon be time for a popular way to see the Green Mountain State in the winter: by snowmobile. This hour, we're talking about snowmobiling in Vermont, the trail network to get out and around this winter and important etiquette around sharing the trail.

Cindy Locke, executive director of VAST, the Vermont Association of Snow Travelers

, vice president of electrification at Taiga Motors, leading the engineering and development at the electric snowmobile maker in LaSalle, Quebec Nick Bennette, Vermont Mountain Bike Association executive director on "fat biking" on Vermont's winter trails

Broadcast live on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

