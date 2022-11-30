Snowmobiling in the Green Mountains: Trails, tips and sharing the (winter) trail
Live call-in discussion: There’s not quite enough snow on the ground yet in most of Vermont, but it’ll soon be time for a popular way to see the Green Mountain State in the winter: by snowmobile. This hour, we're talking about snowmobiling in Vermont, the trail network to get out and around this winter and important etiquette around sharing the trail.
Our guests are:
- Cindy Locke, executive director of VAST, the Vermont Association of Snow Travelers
- Doug Braswell, vice president of electrification at Taiga Motors, leading the engineering and development at the electric snowmobile maker in LaSalle, Quebec
- Nick Bennette, Vermont Mountain Bike Association executive director on "fat biking" on Vermont's winter trails
Broadcast live on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.
Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.