Visiting teacher program lets Vermont students learn Arabic and Mandarin

Live call-in discussion: Students at Twinfield Union School in Plainfield are learning how to speak Arabic, and students at Bellows Free Academy in Fairfax are learning Mandarin. The classes are part of a program that places foreign language teachers from other countries in rural parts of Vermont, as a way to expand foreign language education.

This hour, we’ll learn more about this program and talk to a Mandarin teacher from Taiwan and an Arabic teacher from Morocco—both living in small Vermont towns.

Our guests are:



Sydney Estey-Dedell , marketing and project coordinator, SPIRAL International in Burlington

Hsian-Lan Cheng , visiting Mandarin Chinese teacher, Bellows Free Academy in Fairfax

Abdelkrim Hayab, visiting Arabic teacher, Twinfield Union School in Plainfield

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

