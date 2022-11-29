© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Vermont Edition

Visiting teacher program lets Vermont students learn Arabic and Mandarin

Published November 29, 2022 at 12:18 PM EST
Students at Twinfield Union School in Plainfield are learning how to speak Arabic through a program that places foreign language teachers from other countries in rural parts of Vermont.

Live call-in discussion: Students at Twinfield Union School in Plainfield are learning how to speak Arabic, and students at Bellows Free Academy in Fairfax are learning Mandarin. The classes are part of a program that places foreign language teachers from other countries in rural parts of Vermont, as a way to expand foreign language education.

This hour, we’ll learn more about this program and talk to a Mandarin teacher from Taiwan and an Arabic teacher from Morocco—both living in small Vermont towns.

Our guests are:

  • Sydney Estey-Dedell, marketing and project coordinator, SPIRAL International in Burlington
  • Hsian-Lan Cheng, visiting Mandarin Chinese teacher, Bellows Free Academy in Fairfax
  • Abdelkrim Hayab, visiting Arabic teacher, Twinfield Union School in Plainfield

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
See stories by Tedra Meyer