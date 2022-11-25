Encore: Ready, set, roll! Finding the right game amid a board game renaissance
Encore broadcast: Today’s board games are anything but boring — with objectives like getting back to Earth in one piece or saving the world from a pandemic. This hour, we’re listening back to a show from earlier this year all about board games.
Our guests are:
- Kerry Winger, owner of The Boardroom in Burlington
- Anna Vann, founder of Friendly Tabletop Gamers of Essex & Beyond
- Dave Goodwin, gamer and volunteer game teacher
Some of the games that the guests and listeners recommended:
Crokinole
Everdell
Forbidden Desert
Forbidden Island
Forbidden Sky
Human Era
Kabuto Sumo
Mariposa
Masterpiece
Nemesis
One Night series
Paleo
Pandemic
Pantone
Root
Secret Hitler
Settlers of Catan
Splendor
Terraforming Mars
The Mind
The Mind Extreme
Ticket to Ride
Wingspan
Werewolf
And for more on board games, the guests recommend BoardGameGeek.com.
Broadcast at noon on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.
