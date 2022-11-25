Encore: Ready, set, roll! Finding the right game amid a board game renaissance

Encore broadcast: Today’s board games are anything but boring — with objectives like getting back to Earth in one piece or saving the world from a pandemic. This hour, we’re listening back to a show from earlier this year all about board games.

Our guests are:



Kerry Winger , owner of The Boardroom in Burlington

, owner of The Boardroom in Burlington Anna Vann , founder of Friendly Tabletop Gamers of Essex & Beyond

, founder of Friendly Tabletop Gamers of Essex & Beyond Dave Goodwin, gamer and volunteer game teacher

Some of the games that the guests and listeners recommended:

Crokinole

Everdell

Forbidden Desert

Forbidden Island

Forbidden Sky

Human Era

Kabuto Sumo

Mariposa

Masterpiece

Nemesis

One Night series

Paleo

Pandemic

Pantone

Root

Secret Hitler

Settlers of Catan

Splendor

Terraforming Mars

The Mind

The Mind Extreme

Ticket to Ride

Wingspan

Werewolf

And for more on board games, the guests recommend BoardGameGeek.com.

Broadcast at noon on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

