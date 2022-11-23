© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

What's the Asian American experience like in Vermont? Brave Little State finds out

Published November 23, 2022 at 5:00 AM EST
A collage of portraits: A man poses next to a woman holding up "peace signs," a man poses in a uniform, a woman holds up a jar and looks at it, a husband and wife pose with their kids and dog, a woman takes a selfie on a mountain.
Courtesy: Wei Wei Wang, Paul Yoon, Cynthia Reyes
/
Myra Flynn/Vermont Public
Vermont's Asian American community is quiet but booming. Clockwise, starting in the upper left: Chinese American Wei Wei Wang poses with her dad, Korean American Paul Yoon poses wearing a traditional Korean hanbok top, Japanese Vermonter Hiroka Nakahira examines a jar in an international market, Filipino American Cynthia Reyes takes a selfie on a hike near Lake Wolloughby, Korean American Paul Yoon poses with his family on a hike to Moss Glen Falls.

What is it like to be Asian American in Vermont? This hour, Vermont Edition airs a recent episode of Brave Little State all about the Asian American experience in the Green Mountain State.

Question-asker Anna Costello recently moved to New England from California, and when she passed through Vermont, she noticed two things: a lot of Chinese restaurants, and not a lot of Asian Americans. So, she asked Brave Little State: "How do Asian Americans experience Vermont?"

Reporter and producer Myra Flynn took on Anna’s question and spoke with Vermonters with roots all across Asia. She hears from one of the cofounders of the Vermont Professionals of Color Network. She visits an Asian market. And she tries her hand at making the Chinese delicacy known as bao.

Broadcast at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Tags
Vermont Edition Race & IdentityFood & AgricultureVermont Edition
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Matthew F Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined Vermont Public in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
See stories by Matthew F Smith