What class are you? How Vermonters think about class and overcoming its divisions

Live call-in discussion: All this week, Vermont Public has been airing a series that asks, what class are you? This hour, Vermont Edition picks up that conversation about class and what it means to Vermonters, and speaks to people working to understand the idea of class and some ways to overcome its divisions.

Our guests are:



Erica Heilman , Vermont Public reporter behind the "What class are you?" series

, Vermont Public reporter behind the "What class are you?" series Anne Sosin, public health researcher at Dartmouth College focused on issues of health equity in rural northern New England

public health researcher at Dartmouth College focused on issues of health equity in rural northern New England Susan Clark, an educator, Middlesex town meeting moderator and co-author of the book Slow Democracy: Rediscovering Community, Bringing Decision Making Back Home

Broadcast live on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at noon.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.