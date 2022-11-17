© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

What class are you? How Vermonters think about class and overcoming its divisions

Published November 17, 2022 at 1:16 PM EST
a word cloud containing the words around the conversation 'what class are you?'
What class are you? This hour, Vermont Edition talks about how Vermonters think about class and overcoming class divisions, both real and perceived.

Live call-in discussion: All this week, Vermont Public has been airing a series that asks, what class are you? This hour, Vermont Edition picks up that conversation about class and what it means to Vermonters, and speaks to people working to understand the idea of class and some ways to overcome its divisions.

Our guests are:

Broadcast live on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at noon.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Tags
Vermont Edition Race & IdentityWhat class are you?Vermont Edition
Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined Vermont Public as host and senior producer in March 2021. He was a morning reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island. A graduate of Lyndon State College (now Northern Vermont University), he started his reporting career as an intern at WPTZ, later working for WAGM in Presque Isle, Maine, and WCAX Channel 3, where he covered a broad range of stories from Vermont’s dairy industry to the nurses’ strikes at UVM Medical Center. He’s passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
See stories by Connor Cyrus
Matthew F Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined Vermont Public in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
See stories by Matthew F Smith