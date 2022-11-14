© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Vermont hospitals tackle RSV surge, with flu season around the corner

Published November 14, 2022 at 1:46 PM EST
RSV positive
jarun011/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
iStockphoto
Vermont hospitals are experiencing an increase in RSV cases this year, after many children weren't exposed during the peak COVID-19 years.

Live call-in discussion: Vermont’s hospitals inundated with cases of rhinovirus, or respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The virus is especially hard on young kids.

This hour, host Mikaela Lefrak speaks with a pediatric critical care doctor about this year’s surge in RSV cases, ahead of what is expected to be a tough flu season. We’ll also hear from a school nurse on what he is experiencing in the wake of most COVID-19 protocols being been dropped in schools.

Our guests are:

  • Dr. Rebecca Bell, pediatric critical care doctor at University of Vermont Children’s Hospital and president of the Vermont chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics
  • Clayton Wetzel, school nurse at Waitsfield Elementary School and a member of the Vermont State School Nurses Association's executive committee

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Health CareHealth & ScienceEducationCOVID-19
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
