Vermont hospitals tackle RSV surge, with flu season around the corner
Live call-in discussion: Vermont’s hospitals inundated with cases of rhinovirus, or respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The virus is especially hard on young kids.
This hour, host Mikaela Lefrak speaks with a pediatric critical care doctor about this year’s surge in RSV cases, ahead of what is expected to be a tough flu season. We’ll also hear from a school nurse on what he is experiencing in the wake of most COVID-19 protocols being been dropped in schools.
Our guests are:
- Dr. Rebecca Bell, pediatric critical care doctor at University of Vermont Children’s Hospital and president of the Vermont chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics
- Clayton Wetzel, school nurse at Waitsfield Elementary School and a member of the Vermont State School Nurses Association's executive committee
Broadcast live on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.
