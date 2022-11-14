Vermont hospitals tackle RSV surge, with flu season around the corner

Live call-in discussion: Vermont’s hospitals inundated with cases of rhinovirus, or respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The virus is especially hard on young kids.

This hour, host Mikaela Lefrak speaks with a pediatric critical care doctor about this year’s surge in RSV cases, ahead of what is expected to be a tough flu season. We’ll also hear from a school nurse on what he is experiencing in the wake of most COVID-19 protocols being been dropped in schools.

Our guests are:



Dr. Rebecca Bell, pediatric critical care doctor at University of Vermont Children’s Hospital and president of the Vermont chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics

pediatric critical care doctor at University of Vermont Children’s Hospital and president of the Vermont chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics Clayton Wetzel, school nurse at Waitsfield Elementary School and a member of the Vermont State School Nurses Association's executive committee

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

