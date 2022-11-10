Vermont veterans share stories of deployment, return & transition to civilian life
Live call-in discussion: This hour, Vermont Edition hears from multiple Vermont veterans as they share stories of military service, deployment and return. They'll also discuss support groups, book clubs and friendships that have helped them readjust to civilian life and connect to their communities.
Our guests are:
- Zac Conaway, Army combat veteran from Groton who's been involved in veterans support efforts
- Jon Turner, Marine Corps veteran and board member of Vermont Vets Town Hall
- Dan Barkhuff, Navy SEAL veteran, founder and board president of Veterans for Responsible Leadership and doctor of emergency medicine at UVM Medical Center
- Heather Lafont, Veteran Outreach Specialist with the Vermont National Guard Family Programs based at the guard armory in Newport
Broadcast live on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at noon.
