© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Find election results here >>>

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Vermont veterans share stories of deployment, return & transition to civilian life

Published November 10, 2022 at 3:49 PM EST
Vermont soldiers wearing camouflage, walking dogs, and carrying heavy rucksacks walk down a paved sidewalk alongside a busy road, where cars bedecked with the iconic green Vermont license plates are driving.
Donald Branum
/
U.S. Army National Guard
Vermont Army National Guard Soldiers participate in the Vermont Remembers 11k Ruck in Colchester in September. This hour, we're talking to Vermont veterans and their military service and civilian life.

Live call-in discussion: This hour, Vermont Edition hears from multiple Vermont veterans as they share stories of military service, deployment and return. They'll also discuss support groups, book clubs and friendships that have helped them readjust to civilian life and connect to their communities.

Our guests are:

Broadcast live on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at noon.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Tags
Vermont Edition MilitaryVeteransMental HealthVermont Edition
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Matthew F Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined Vermont Public in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
See stories by Matthew F Smith
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
See stories by Tedra Meyer