A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

The 2022 midterm election is over. Hear the winners in their own words

Published November 8, 2022 at 11:25 PM EST
A photo of Phil Scott, Peter Welch, and Becca Balint
Scott photo: Wilson Ring/AP; Welch photo: Lisa Rathke/AP; Balint photo: Vermont Public
/
Vermonters split their tickets in the midterm election, sending a Republican incumbent Gov. Phil Scott (left) to a fourth term, while electing Democrats Peter Welch (center) to the U.S. Senate and Becca Balint (right) to the U.S. House.

Live call-in discussion: The 2022 midterm election is over, and this hour, Vermont Edition will hear from many of last night's winners. We'll also look at the results of votes on two constitutional amendments, and what other down-ballot races mean for the legislature in the coming year.

Our guests are:

  • Becca Balint, who's election win makes her the first woman elected to Vermont's only seat in the U.S. House
  • Rep. Peter Welch, who was elected to the U.S. Senate seat soon to be vacated by outgoing Sen. Patrick Leahy
  • Gov. Phil Scott, who has secured a fourth term as governor

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Election 2022 Becca Balint Phil Scott Peter Welch David Zuckerman Vermont Edition
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined Vermont Public as host and senior producer in March 2021. He was a morning reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island. A graduate of Lyndon State College (now Northern Vermont University), he started his reporting career as an intern at WPTZ, later working for WAGM in Presque Isle, Maine, and WCAX Channel 3, where he covered a broad range of stories from Vermont’s dairy industry to the nurses’ strikes at UVM Medical Center. He’s passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Matthew F Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined Vermont Public in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
