The 2022 midterm election is over. Hear the winners in their own words

Live call-in discussion: The 2022 midterm election is over, and this hour, Vermont Edition will hear from many of last night's winners. We'll also look at the results of votes on two constitutional amendments, and what other down-ballot races mean for the legislature in the coming year.

Our guests are:



Becca Balint, who's election win makes her the first woman elected to Vermont's only seat in the U.S. House

Rep. Peter Welch, who was elected to the U.S. Senate seat soon to be vacated by outgoing Sen. Patrick Leahy

Gov. Phil Scott, who has secured a fourth term as governor

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

