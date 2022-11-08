© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Vermont Edition

Should political ads be allowed on social media? Podcast 'The Last Archive' asks a Vermont high school to judge

Published November 8, 2022 at 1:05 PM EST
Voters make their choice in Montpelier in this file photo. The podcast "The Last Archive" asked Vermont high school students to decide if political ads were "true enough" to post on social media.
Toby Talbot
/
AP
Voters make their choice in Montpelier in this file photo. The podcast "The Last Archive" asked Vermont high school students to decide if political ads were "true enough" for social media.

The podcast The Last Archive is a show about the history of truth in the United States, hosted by Harvard historian and New Yorker staff writer Jill Lepore. In the third episode of the third season, the show features an experiment in the democratic process: what if high school students fact-checked political advertisements to see if they were "true enough" to go on social media? They turned to Green Mountain Union High School in Chester, Vermont, to test the idea.

Broadcast on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 at noon.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

