Should political ads be allowed on social media? Podcast 'The Last Archive' asks a Vermont high school to judge

The podcast The Last Archive is a show about the history of truth in the United States, hosted by Harvard historian and New Yorker staff writer Jill Lepore. In the third episode of the third season, the show features an experiment in the democratic process: what if high school students fact-checked political advertisements to see if they were "true enough" to go on social media? They turned to Green Mountain Union High School in Chester, Vermont, to test the idea.

Broadcast on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 at noon.

