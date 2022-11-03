© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

VTDigger reporter on Republican Liam Madden's 'paper donations' that helped launch his Congressional race

Published November 3, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT
Lisa Rathke
Associated Press
Liam Madden, a self-described independent who's running as the Republican nominee for Vermont's only seat in the U.S. House, told "The Morning Drive" on radio station WVMT that his campaign donations were "paper donations" from family members that helped him qualify for primary debates.

Last week, Republican candidate for Congress and self-described independent Liam Madden was interviewed on WVMT’s Morning Drive program. During that interview, Madden described how he distributed thousands of dollars to family members who then donated that money to his campaign. He's defended the donations as legal. We fact-check that claim with Sarah Mearhoff, political reporter with VT Digger.

Mearhoff's reporting on Madden's campaign donations:

Broadcast live on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Matthew F Smith
