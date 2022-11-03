© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vermont Public's radio signal, 107.9 WVPS, will be off-air for tower maintenance until at least noon today. Listen to our live stream or find another Vermont Public frequency. >>>

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Amid rising fuel prices, ways to cut costs and get help staying warm this winter

Published November 3, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT
Man looks inside a propane tank in front of a winter landscape.
Mr-Tobin
/
iStock
With prices for heating fuels like propane and oil on the rise, we'll look at programs to help Vermonters struggling with fuel and utility bills.

A recent heating bill or fuel-tank fill-up tells you all you need to know: the price of staying warm is painfully high heading into winter. We're talking about what Vermonters can do to cut costs and get help heating their homes this winter.

Our guest is:

  • Whitney Cassell, the Crisis Fuel and Warmth Coordinator at CVOEO, the regional nonprofit serving Addison, Chittenden, Franklin and Grand Isle connecting Vermonters to resources they need around housing, food and financial security

Broadcast live on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Tags
Vermont Edition Homelessness & HousingEnergy & EnvironmentThe Vermont EconomyVermont Edition
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Matthew F Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined Vermont Public in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
See stories by Matthew F Smith