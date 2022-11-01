© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Vermont Edition

Why would young entrepreneurs stay in Vermont? Supportive people, other businesses and access to nature

Published November 1, 2022 at 2:29 PM EDT
Jacob Freedman, Alex Gemme and Nathaniel Klein graduated from Middlebury College and launched Treeline Terrains in 2021. The company makes three-dimensional topographic maps from locally sourced hardwoods.

Live call-in discussion: Vermont officials say they are working to keep more young people from leaving the state—but are their efforts paying off?

This hour, host Connor Cyrus will talk with some recent college graduates who have decided to stay in the state and launch businesses. We’ll hear about their challenges, and also some of the grants and other services that have helped them get off the ground. They say they wanted to stay in Vermont because of the people, other businesses and access to nature.

Our guests are:

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined Vermont Public as host and senior producer in March 2021. He was a morning reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island. A graduate of Lyndon State College (now Northern Vermont University), he started his reporting career as an intern at WPTZ, later working for WAGM in Presque Isle, Maine, and WCAX Channel 3, where he covered a broad range of stories from Vermont’s dairy industry to the nurses’ strikes at UVM Medical Center. He’s passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master's degree in journalism from New York University.
