Why would young entrepreneurs stay in Vermont? Supportive people, other businesses and access to nature

Live call-in discussion: Vermont officials say they are working to keep more young people from leaving the state—but are their efforts paying off?

This hour, host Connor Cyrus will talk with some recent college graduates who have decided to stay in the state and launch businesses. We’ll hear about their challenges, and also some of the grants and other services that have helped them get off the ground. They say they wanted to stay in Vermont because of the people, other businesses and access to nature.

Our guests are:



Skylar Bagdon, chief executive officer, Verde Technologies in Burlington

chief executive officer, Verde Technologies in Burlington Alex Gemme, co-founder, Treeline Terrains in Middlebury

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

