Vermont Edition
Vermont Edition

Vermont touts carpenters, bookkeepers, teachers and nurses as most-needed workers in the next decade

Published November 1, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT
Carpenter Measuring a Wooden Plank
stevecoleimages/Getty Images
/
E+
Carpentry is among the careers that is forecast to have the most demand in the next decade, according to the newly released "Vermont's Most Promising Jobs."

The Vermont Department of Labor and J. Warren & Lois McClure Foundation just released the 2023-2024 edition of "Vermont’s Most Promising Jobs," a brochure aimed at young Vermonters who may be deciding which careers to pursue. Host Connor Cyrus learns more about what jobs will be the most needed in the state in the next decade.

Our guests are:

  • Mathew Barewicz, an economist at the Vermont Department of Labor
  • Carolyn Weir, executive director at the J. Warren & Lois McClure Foundation

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined Vermont Public as host and senior producer in March 2021. He was a morning reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island. A graduate of Lyndon State College (now Northern Vermont University), he started his reporting career as an intern at WPTZ, later working for WAGM in Presque Isle, Maine, and WCAX Channel 3, where he covered a broad range of stories from Vermont’s dairy industry to the nurses’ strikes at UVM Medical Center. He’s passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
