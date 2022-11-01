Vermont touts carpenters, bookkeepers, teachers and nurses as most-needed workers in the next decade

The Vermont Department of Labor and J. Warren & Lois McClure Foundation just released the 2023-2024 edition of "Vermont’s Most Promising Jobs," a brochure aimed at young Vermonters who may be deciding which careers to pursue. Host Connor Cyrus learns more about what jobs will be the most needed in the state in the next decade.

Mathew Barewicz, an economist at the Vermont Department of Labor

an economist at the Vermont Department of Labor Carolyn Weir, executive director at the J. Warren & Lois McClure Foundation

