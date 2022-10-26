What Vermont could gain—or lose—from legalizing sports betting

Live call-in discussion: Vermont is the only state in New England that hasn’t legalized sports betting, according to the American Gaming Association. But, that could be changing.

The Vermont Sports Betting Study Committee is currently working on recommendations that are due to the legislature in December. From there, lawmakers will decide whether to make gambling legal in Vermont, and shape what it would look like. The committee is expected to make recommendations on the number of operators as well as the tax rate and revenue sharing model.

Our guests are:



Wendy Knight, commissioner of the Department of Liquor and Lottery and chair of the Vermont Sports Betting Study Committee

Charlie McIntyre, executive director of the New Hampshire Lottery

Broadcast live on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

