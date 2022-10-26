Leahy's memoir details half a century in Senate, from end of Vietnam War to Jan. 6 riot

Sen. Patrick Leahy's memoir, "The Road Taken," details his 48 years in the U.S. Senate, from his key vote to not reauthorize the Vietnam War to his hiding with fellow senators during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Host Mikaela Lefrak talks with Sen. Leahy about the process of reflecting on his half century in office. They discuss some of the highlights from the book, which was published in August, and how he feels as he approaches retirement.

Our guest is:



Sen. Patrick Leahy (D., Vt.)

Broadcast live on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

