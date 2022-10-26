© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Vermont Edition

Leahy's memoir details half a century in Senate, from end of Vietnam War to Jan. 6 riot

Published October 26, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT
DSC_0960.JPG
Office of Sen. Patrick Leahy
/
Office of Sen. Patrick Leahy
Sen. Patrick Leahy, the longest-serving U.S. senator from Vermont, is nearing the end of his eighth term in the chamber.

Sen. Patrick Leahy's memoir, "The Road Taken," details his 48 years in the U.S. Senate, from his key vote to not reauthorize the Vietnam War to his hiding with fellow senators during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Host Mikaela Lefrak talks with Sen. Leahy about the process of reflecting on his half century in office. They discuss some of the highlights from the book, which was published in August, and how he feels as he approaches retirement.

Our guest is:

  • Sen. Patrick Leahy (D., Vt.)

Broadcast live on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
