A, B, D or Advantage? Vermont experts help navigate Medicare enrollment
Live call-in discussion: Medicare enrollment, which began in mid-October, can be a complex process for Vermonters 65 and older. This hour, we'll explore the Medicare enrollment process and various plans with a Central Vermont Council on Aging specialist and a Springfield Hospital physician.
Our guests are:
- Christine Melicharek, a State Health Insurance Program (SHIP) Counselor with Central Vermont Council on Aging who helps Vermonters navigate Medicare and Medicaid issues
- Dr. Marvin Malek, a part-time physician at Springfield Hospital who's spent half his career in primary care and half in hospitals
Resources for Medicare enrollment in Vermont:
- Vermont’s statewide helpline for senior citizens: 1-800-642-5119
- AgeWell (for Addison, Chittenden, Franklin and Grand Isle Counties)
- Central Vermont Council on Aging
- Northeast Kingdom Council on Aging
- Senior Solutions: Council on Aging for Southeastern Vermont
- Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging
Broadcast live on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.
