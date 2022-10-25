© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

A, B, D or Advantage? Vermont experts help navigate Medicare enrollment

Medicare enrollment runs from mid-October through Dec. 7, and choosing between plans like Medicare A, B, D, and Medicare Advantage can be a complex and confusing process.

Live call-in discussion: Medicare enrollment, which began in mid-October, can be a complex process for Vermonters 65 and older. This hour, we'll explore the Medicare enrollment process and various plans with a Central Vermont Council on Aging specialist and a Springfield Hospital physician.

Our guests are:

  • Christine Melicharek, a State Health Insurance Program (SHIP) Counselor with Central Vermont Council on Aging who helps Vermonters navigate Medicare and Medicaid issues
  • Dr. Marvin Malek, a part-time physician at Springfield Hospital who's spent half his career in primary care and half in hospitals

Resources for Medicare enrollment in Vermont:

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Matthew F Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined Vermont Public in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
