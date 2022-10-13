Vermonter Pitz Quattrone shares some tips for making and playing the didgeridoo

Vermonter Pitz Quattrone's career revolves around the world's oldest musical instrument, the didgeridoo or yidaki. He has traveled from Greenland to Ireland and soon will go to Costa Rica to share his music and instrument-building.

Quattrone recently visited Vermont Public's Stetson Studio to talk with Safe and Sound host Mary Engisch about the didge. He explained how he makes the instruments from non-native plants and adds their unique sound to his own compositions.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

