A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Vermonter Pitz Quattrone shares some tips for making and playing the didgeridoo

Published October 13, 2022 at 10:20 AM EDT
Mary Engisch
Vermont Public
Vermont musician and instrument-maker Pitz Quattrone in Vermont Public's Stetson Studio. He makes didgeridoos from the Paulownia, or princess tree.

Vermonter Pitz Quattrone's career revolves around the world's oldest musical instrument, the didgeridoo or yidaki. He has traveled from Greenland to Ireland and soon will go to Costa Rica to share his music and instrument-building.

Quattrone recently visited Vermont Public's Stetson Studio to talk with Safe and Sound host Mary Engisch about the didge. He explained how he makes the instruments from non-native plants and adds their unique sound to his own compositions.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

