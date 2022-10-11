© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Vermont Edition

Encore: Musician Noah Kahan performs 'Stick Season'

Published October 11, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT
Vermont Public
Noah Kahan played live for Vermont Edition in Vermont Public's Stetson Studio One in August.

Encore broadcast: Strafford singer-songwriter Noah Kahan joined host Mikaela Lefrak live in studio for an acoustic performance and discussion in August. They talked about how his Vermont roots influence his music and what it's like to watch other people singing his words.

This show originally aired live on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at noon. It will be rebroadcast on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at noon, and again at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
