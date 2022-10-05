Hasta la vista, birdie: Fall migration bird show

Live call-in discussion: The sound of squawks and flapping wings overhead tells us it's migration season! Where are all those warblers, geese and raptors going? And can they take us with them?

The Bird Diva, Bridget Butler, joins host Mikaela Lefrak for our annual fall bird show. Butler will talk through the types of birds you might see during the fall migration, and help callers identify birds they've spotted recently.

Broadcast live at noon on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

