Vermont Edition

Hasta la vista, birdie: Fall migration bird show

Published October 5, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT
Snow geese migrate through Vermont in large flocks every year.

Live call-in discussion: The sound of squawks and flapping wings overhead tells us it's migration season! Where are all those warblers, geese and raptors going? And can they take us with them?

The Bird Diva, Bridget Butler, joins host Mikaela Lefrak for our annual fall bird show. Butler will talk through the types of birds you might see during the fall migration, and help callers identify birds they've spotted recently.

Broadcast live at noon on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Vermont Edition WildlifeBirdsClimate & Environment
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
See stories by Tedra Meyer