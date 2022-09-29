When it comes to voting access, Vermont ranks high while New Hampshire ranks last. Why?

Vermont is the third best state to vote in. And neighboring New Hampshire is considered the worst, according to a recent nonpartisan academic study.

Called the Cost of Voting Index, the research updates work that established the relative “cost of voting” during presidential election cycles in each of the 50 states from 1996 to 2020. This year’s study factors in changes to voting laws that have happened across the U.S. since the 2020 presidential election.

Vermont jumped from 23rd place in 2020 to third place this year. This was largely because the state passed laws making it easier to vote,. It's now one of eight states that are entirely vote-by-mail and that send ballots to all registered voters ahead of Election Day.

Michael Pomante, a former university professor with expertise in voting access and co-author of the Cost of Voting Index

