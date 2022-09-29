© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

A green cask of nuclear waste is wrapped in bright yellow-orange caution tape with a sign alerting to the nuclear hazard
Vermont Edition

A reporter tours Vermont Yankee & witnesses the dismantling of a nuclear power plant

Published September 29, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT
A green cask of nuclear waste is wrapped in bright yellow-orange caution tape with a sign alerting to the nuclear hazard
Jessica Hill
/
Associated Press
A mildly contaminated transfer container stands wrapped and labeled in 2019 as part of the decommissioning of the Vermont Yankee Nuclear Power Station in Vernon.

The Vermont Yankee nuclear power plant in Vernon once employed more than 600 people, and at the height of its operation, supplied about a third of the state’s electricity. But the plant shut down in 2014, and this week, the final cask of high-level radioactive waste will be loaded up. By next month, the plant will be essentially free of radioactivity for the first time since it opened 50 years ago.

Decommissioning a power plant is a complex, years-long process. Reporter Susan Smallheer recently toured Vermont Yankee and wrote an update on its decommissioning for the Bennington Banner.

Broadcast at noon on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

