A reporter tours Vermont Yankee & witnesses the dismantling of a nuclear power plant

The Vermont Yankee nuclear power plant in Vernon once employed more than 600 people, and at the height of its operation, supplied about a third of the state’s electricity. But the plant shut down in 2014, and this week, the final cask of high-level radioactive waste will be loaded up. By next month, the plant will be essentially free of radioactivity for the first time since it opened 50 years ago.

Decommissioning a power plant is a complex, years-long process. Reporter Susan Smallheer recently toured Vermont Yankee and wrote an update on its decommissioning for the Bennington Banner.

