© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

New book honors the history of Bennington's Blue Benn Diner

Published September 23, 2022 at 9:59 AM EDT
A photo of the Blue Benn diner in November 1982, with a light dusting of snow on the 1980s-era cars in a winter scene.
Larry Cultera
/
Courtesy of Peter Crabtree
The Blue Benn Diner in November 1982.

In 1974, a short-order chef named Sonny Monroe and his wife Mary Lou bought a small, scrappy diner in Bennington. They transformed it into a local landmark, a place where their community could come together over good food and hot coffee.

The story of the Blue Benn Diner is now preserved in a richly illustrated book by Caitlin Randall and Peter Crabtree, Sonny’s Blue Benn – Feeding the Soul of a Vermont Town. They’re the co-founders of the Story Project, a North Bennington-based business that creates books on commission.

Our guests are:

  • Peter Crabtree, co-author of Sonny’s Blue Benn
  • Caitlin Greenberg, co-author of Sonny’s Blue Benn

Broadcast at noon on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Tags
Vermont Edition Food & AgricultureThe Vermont EconomyAuthorBooksVermont Edition
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak