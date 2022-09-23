New book honors the history of Bennington's Blue Benn Diner

In 1974, a short-order chef named Sonny Monroe and his wife Mary Lou bought a small, scrappy diner in Bennington. They transformed it into a local landmark, a place where their community could come together over good food and hot coffee.

The story of the Blue Benn Diner is now preserved in a richly illustrated book by Caitlin Randall and Peter Crabtree, Sonny’s Blue Benn – Feeding the Soul of a Vermont Town. They’re the co-founders of the Story Project, a North Bennington-based business that creates books on commission.

Our guests are:



Peter Crabtree, co-author of Sonny’s Blue Benn

Caitlin Greenberg, co-author of Sonny's Blue Benn

Broadcast at noon on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.

