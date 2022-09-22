Fall is here. Is climate change muting Vermont's foliage?

This time of year, tourists travel from far and wide to see Vermont's vibrant hillsides come alive with colors. Fall is some Vermonters' favorite season because of the foliage.

But how will climate change affect the landscape? This year, parts of southern Vermont experienced severe drought conditions. Some parts of the state saw infestations of the invasive spongy moth.

Host Connor Cyrus talks with a Vermont forester about the biology behind fall colors and if they are changing.

Our guests are:



Ali Kosiba, licensed VT forester and assistant professor of forestry at University of Vermont Extension

Broadcast live at noon on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.

