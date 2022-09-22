© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Vermont Edition

Fall is here. Is climate change muting Vermont's foliage?

Published September 22, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT
This hour, a forester talks about the drought and other factors that could affect Vermont's fall foliage.

This time of year, tourists travel from far and wide to see Vermont's vibrant hillsides come alive with colors. Fall is some Vermonters' favorite season because of the foliage.

But how will climate change affect the landscape? This year, parts of southern Vermont experienced severe drought conditions. Some parts of the state saw infestations of the invasive spongy moth.

Host Connor Cyrus talks with a Vermont forester about the biology behind fall colors and if they are changing.

Our guests are:

  • Ali Kosiba, licensed VT forester and assistant professor of forestry at University of Vermont Extension

Broadcast live at noon on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.

Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined Vermont Public as host and senior producer in March 2021. He was a morning reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island. A graduate of Lyndon State College (now Northern Vermont University), he started his reporting career as an intern at WPTZ, later working for WAGM in Presque Isle, Maine, and WCAX Channel 3, where he covered a broad range of stories from Vermont’s dairy industry to the nurses’ strikes at UVM Medical Center. He’s passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
