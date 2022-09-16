© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Vermont hunting educator offers safety tips, reminders

Published September 16, 2022 at 9:15 AM EDT
Two hunters in brown camouflage jackets walk through a field with guns slung over their shoulders while wearing bright blaze orange vests and hats.
shaunl
/
iStock
This hour, we discuss tips for hunters and non-hunters to stay safe during hunting season.

The Vermont Warden Service is investigating a hunting-related shooting in Huntington last week, in which one hunter said he mistook another for a bear. While these types of incidents are rare in the state, it's a good time to be reminded of safety tips—for hunters and non-hunters alike.

None of the parties involved were wearing blaze orange, important safety equipment that hunters are highly encouraged to wear.

Our guest is:

  • Nicole Meier, hunter education program coordinator at the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department

Broadcast live at noon on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Tags
Vermont Edition HuntingPublic SafetyVermont Edition
Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined VPR as host and senior producer in March 2021. Formerly a reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island, he's passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
See stories by Connor Cyrus
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined VPR as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
See stories by Tedra Meyer