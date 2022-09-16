Vermont hunting educator offers safety tips, reminders

The Vermont Warden Service is investigating a hunting-related shooting in Huntington last week, in which one hunter said he mistook another for a bear. While these types of incidents are rare in the state, it's a good time to be reminded of safety tips—for hunters and non-hunters alike.

None of the parties involved were wearing blaze orange, important safety equipment that hunters are highly encouraged to wear.

Our guest is:



Nicole Meier, hunter education program coordinator at the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department

Broadcast live at noon on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

