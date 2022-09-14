© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Vermont Edition

Vermont is already falling behind its emissions mandates. Can it reverse course?

Published September 14, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT
The transportation sector, along with the thermal sector, creates the bulk of Vermont's current carbon emissions.

Live call-in discussion: Vermont is falling behind—and is unlikely to meet—its legally-required emission reductions by 2030. That's according to a recent climate report from the nonprofit Energy Action Network.

The EAN, which tracks Vermont’s emissions, said the state hasn't adopted strategies that would lead to the required reductions, especially in its heating and transportation sectors. Vermont lawmakers in 2020 passed the Global Warming Solutions Act, which includes legally-binding emission requirements. But efforts to implement emissions reductions have failed, and if the state doesn't reach the reductions spelled out in the GWSA, it could be sued.

Host Connor Cyrus will talk with the leader of the nonprofit behind the report about what actions are needed to get Vermont back on track, and how it compares with other states in terms of emissions reduction goals.

Our guest is:

Broadcast live at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined VPR as host and senior producer in March 2021. Formerly a reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island, he's passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
See stories by Connor Cyrus
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined VPR as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
See stories by Tedra Meyer