Drought conditions pose tough challenges to Vermont farmers

Live call-in discussion: Abnormally dry conditions have many Vermont farmers worried about their crops, from fruits and vegetables to the hay they feed their livestock. The drought is particularly severe in the southern part of the state.

This hour, host Mikaela Lefrak talks with an expert on forecasting and measuring rainfall, a Vermont state official whose work focuses in part on climate change's effects on agriculture, and southern Vermont farmers.

Our guests are:



John Goff , senior service hydrologist, National Weather Service in Burlington

Ryan Patch, agriculture, climate and land use policy manager, Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets

John Franklin, Franklin Farm in Guilford

Broadcast live at noon on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

