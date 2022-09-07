© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Vermont Edition

Drought conditions pose tough challenges to Vermont farmers

Published September 7, 2022 at 1:55 PM EDT
Vermont Hay Cutting
Farmers say the drought is hurting hay harvest and forcing them to make some difficult decisions.

Live call-in discussion: Abnormally dry conditions have many Vermont farmers worried about their crops, from fruits and vegetables to the hay they feed their livestock. The drought is particularly severe in the southern part of the state.

This hour, host Mikaela Lefrak talks with an expert on forecasting and measuring rainfall, a Vermont state official whose work focuses in part on climate change's effects on agriculture, and southern Vermont farmers.

Our guests are:

  • John Goff, senior service hydrologist, National Weather Service in Burlington
  • Ryan Patch, agriculture, climate and land use policy manager, Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets
  • John Franklin, Franklin Farm in Guilford

Broadcast live at noon on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

