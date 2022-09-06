© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont

Vermont Edition
Vermont Edition

Dartmouth researcher on new COVID boosters, current health policies

Published September 6, 2022 at 9:58 AM EDT
doctor doing the covid 19 vaccine at home for omicron variant
franckreporter/Getty Images
/
E+
This hour, Connor Cyrus talks with a Dartmouth researcher on the latest COVID-19 policies.

Live call-in discussion: The FDA has authorized updated COVID-19 booster shots that will target Omicron subvariants, and they are expected to be available as soon as Sept. 7 in Vermont.

The new boosters come as students return to schools and colleges, hoping this academic year will be more normal than the past couple.

Our guest is:

  • Anne Sosin, public health practitioner and researcher at Dartmouth College who’s led research on COVID-19 and rural health equity in northern New England

Broadcast live at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

