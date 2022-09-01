Vermont canning pros on how to preserve peak summer produce

Live call-in discussion: Gardens are bursting right now with tomatoes, beans and other fresh produce. That means it's also canning season.

This hour, we'll be joined by people who have been canning for decades—some have even made a business of it. Not sure what to do with all those beets? Want to make jam yourself this year instead of facing the higher prices at the store? Our panel can help.

Our guests are:



Emery Gray, chef and farm to table manager at Billings Farm and Museum in Woodstock

chef and farm to table manager at Billings Farm and Museum in Woodstock Rachel Smith, owner of Pin Up Pickles in Bristol

owner of Pin Up Pickles in Bristol V Smiley, owner of V Smiley Preserves in New Haven

Broadcast live at noon on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.