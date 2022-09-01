© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact publicfile@vpr.net or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Vermont canning pros on how to preserve peak summer produce

Published September 1, 2022 at 1:23 PM EDT
Home Canning of Summer Vegetables on Wooden Shelves Hz
YinYang/Getty Images
/
E+
A panel of canning experts will explain the science behind this food preservation technique and offer up some inventive recipes.

Live call-in discussion: Gardens are bursting right now with tomatoes, beans and other fresh produce. That means it's also canning season.

This hour, we'll be joined by people who have been canning for decades—some have even made a business of it. Not sure what to do with all those beets? Want to make jam yourself this year instead of facing the higher prices at the store? Our panel can help.

Our guests are:

Broadcast live at noon on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Tags

Vermont Edition Food & AgricultureFarm to PlateGardeningVermont Edition
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined VPR in summer 2021 as co-host and senior producer of 'Vermont Edition'. Prior to that, she was a reporter and host at WAMU in Washington, D.C.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined VPR as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
See stories by Tedra Meyer