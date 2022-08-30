© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

What does the Inflation Reduction Act mean for Vermont's climate ambitions?

Published August 30, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT
Power lines travel into the distance of a green mountainous terrain, lit by early morning sunlight that reveal hues of yellow and orange.
Jaël Vallée
/
Unsplash
What does the federal Inflation Reduction Act mean for Vermont's efforts to curb emissions from transportation, heating and more? We'll talk with the head of the state's new Climate Action Office to find out.

President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act, or IRA, into law this month. The nearly 800-page bill funds efforts to tackle climate change, lower prescription drug costs, and—as the name implies—blunt the effects of soaring inflation.

This hour, we'll talk with the director of the state's new Climate Action Office about what the new law means for Vermont's climate initiatives—and Vermonters' wallets.

Our guest is:

  • Jane Lazorchak, the Global Warming Solutions Act project director for the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources and director of the state’s new Climate Action Office

Broadcast at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message

