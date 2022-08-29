© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Vermont teachers weigh in on staffing shortages, mental health and academic goals

Published August 29, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT
An empty school bus sits outside Rutland High School in July.
Nina Keck
/
VPR
As the 2022-2023 academic year begins, we'll speak with teachers across Vermont about what they expect.

Live call-in discussion: Many Vermont teachers describe feeling excitement and trepidation as they head back for the new school year.

They say they are excited to see their students in person and unmasked, and are optimistic that there won't be as many COVID-19 interruptions as during the past two school years. But they are also concerned about staffing shortages that affect everything from special education classes to the cafeteria. This hour, host Connor Cyrus will talk with teachers about these concerns, as well as teacher wellness efforts at some schools.

Our guests are:

  • Aimee Alexander, government teacher at North Country Union High School in Newport
  • Deb Benning, a teacher with more than two decades of experience at Lyndon Town School
  • Kristina Hansen, an English and alternative education teacher at Mount Anthony Union High School in Bennington
  • Kate McCann, math teacher at U-32 High School in Montpelier
  • Molly Stoner, a teacher with decades of experience now moving from the classroom to an academic support role at Putney Central School
  • Diane Tutko, special education assistant director at North Country Union High School

Broadcast live at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

