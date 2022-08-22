© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact publicfile@vpr.net or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Discussing politics and party with the leaders of Vermont's GOP, Democrats and Progressives

Published August 22, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT
A vertical stack of the logos of Vermont's major political parties: the Democrats, the state GOP, and the Progressives
Party logos courtesy of each party
/
Design by Matthew Smith, Vermont Public
Leaders of Vermont's Democrat, Republican and Progressive parties discuss the primary election, and the candidates and platform they'll pursue in the run-up to the state's Nov. 8 election.

Live call-in discussion: Vermont voters will decide on new representation in Washington for the first time since 2006, as well as statewide offices like governor and lieutenant governor, in the November general election. This hour, we check in with leaders of the state's Republican, Democratic and Progressive parties on their candidates and platforms.

Our guests are:

Broadcast live at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Tags

Vermont Edition Election 2022Government & PoliticsVermont Republican PartyVermont Democratic PartyVermont Progressive PartyAnthony PollinaVermont Edition
Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined VPR as host and senior producer in March 2021. Formerly a reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island, he's passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
See stories by Connor Cyrus
Matthew F. Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined VPR in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
See stories by Matthew F. Smith