Discussing politics and party with the leaders of Vermont's GOP, Democrats and Progressives

Live call-in discussion: Vermont voters will decide on new representation in Washington for the first time since 2006, as well as statewide offices like governor and lieutenant governor, in the November general election. This hour, we check in with leaders of the state's Republican, Democratic and Progressive parties on their candidates and platforms.

Our guests are:



Paul Dame , chair of the Vermont GOP

Jim Dandeneau , executive director of the Vermont Democratic Party

Anthony Pollina, chair of the Vermont Progressive Party

Broadcast live at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

