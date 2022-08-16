© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Vermont Edition

Tips for getting your pet that long-sought vet appointment

Published August 16, 2022 at 2:06 PM EDT
Vermonters say they are waiting weeks, and sometimes months, to get their pets into see a vet.

Live call-in discussion: Veterinarians across Vermont are in high demand, after many people adopted new dogs and cats during the COVID-19 pandemic and many also put off routine medical care for their pets.

This hour, host Connor Cyrus will dig into the shortage of veterinary care throughout the state, what's causing it and some possible solutions.

Our guests are:

Broadcast live at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined VPR as host and senior producer in March 2021. Formerly a reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island, he's passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined VPR as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
