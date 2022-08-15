© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Examining the Battle of Bennington through history—and music

Published August 15, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT
A stone pillar stands 308 feet tall in a field of green, with a dark autumn Vermont woodland in the background.
Tony Jin/'King of Hearts'
/
Wikimedia Commons
The Bennington Battle Monument, as seen from the northwest, stands more than 300 feet tall and commemorates the Aug. 16, 1777, Battle of Bennington, which was fought in nearby Hoosick, New York.

On Aug. 16, 1777—245 years ago—a key battle took place near the southwest Vermont town of Bennington that historians say changed the course of the American Revolution. This hour, we’ll hear about the history of the Battle of Bennington, and why Bennington Battle Day has become a Vermont state holiday.

The actual fighting took place in nearby Hoosick, New York, but the conflict involved militiamen from Vermont, New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

Our guest is:

  • Steve Perkins, Vermont Historical Society executive director

Plus, to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the battle, Vermont pianist Ernest Murray composed the Bennington Battle March. We’ll listen to a performance of that piece from Vermont Public classical hosts James Stewart and Linda Radtke.

Broadcast at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Vermont Edition HistoryMilitaryBenningtonArts & CultureVermont Edition
Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined VPR as host and senior producer in March 2021. Formerly a reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island, he's passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Matthew F. Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined VPR in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
