Examining the Battle of Bennington through history—and music

On Aug. 16, 1777—245 years ago—a key battle took place near the southwest Vermont town of Bennington that historians say changed the course of the American Revolution. This hour, we’ll hear about the history of the Battle of Bennington, and why Bennington Battle Day has become a Vermont state holiday.

The actual fighting took place in nearby Hoosick, New York, but the conflict involved militiamen from Vermont, New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

Steve Perkins, Vermont Historical Society executive director

Plus, to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the battle, Vermont pianist Ernest Murray composed the Bennington Battle March. We’ll listen to a performance of that piece from Vermont Public classical hosts James Stewart and Linda Radtke.

