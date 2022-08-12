© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Vermont's secretary of state on high primary voter turnout

Published August 12, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT
Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos.
Matthew Smith
/
VPR File
Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos discussed voter turnout and other take-aways from the Aug. 9 primary election.

Vermont’s Secretary of State is in charge of managing the voting process and ensuring election security statewide. With the 2022 primaries in the rear view mirror, host Mikaela Lefrak spoke with Secretary of State Jim Condos about election turnout in the Aug. 9 primary. More than 26% of Vermont's registered voters cast votes, marking the state’s second-highest turnout in a summer primary.

About 132,000 votes were cast, including about 50,000 early or absentee ballots.

Condos is set to retire at the end of the year, after 12 years as Secretary of State. On Tuesday voters selected the Democratic and Republican nominees to replace him. On the Democratic side, state Rep. Sarah Copeland Hanzas narrowly eked out a victory over Deputy Secretary of State Chris Winters, who Condos endorsed.

"It was the rare occasion for me to come out and endorse my deputy," Condos said. "But I think that Sarah Copeland Hanzas is also qualified and will do a fine job."

Our guests are:

  • Jim Condos, Vermont Secretary of State

Broadcast live at noon on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

