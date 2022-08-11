These aren't your grandmother's board games

Wingspan, Pandemic, Root. There's a board game on every topic these days.

Games have come a long way since Monopoly and the early days of Dungeons and Dragons, and new titles are coming out every month. As COVID-19 restrictions have eased, more people are getting together with friends and duking it out around the table.

This hour, we talk with some adult board game enthusiasts who believe playing keeps their brains sharp and their social skills alive.

Our guests are:



Kerry Winger , owner of The Boardroom in Colchester

, owner of The Boardroom in Colchester Anna Vann , founder of Friendly Tabletop Gamers of Essex & Beyond

, founder of Friendly Tabletop Gamers of Essex & Beyond Dave Goodwin, gamer and volunteer game teacher

Broadcast live at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.

