© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact publicfile@vpr.net or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Find Vermont Primary Election results here >>>

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

These aren't your grandmother's board games

Published August 11, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT
role playing game set up on table isolated
Blackregis/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
iStockphoto
This hour, adult game enthusiasts talk about their old and new favorites, and the benefits of playing.

Wingspan, Pandemic, Root. There's a board game on every topic these days.

Games have come a long way since Monopoly and the early days of Dungeons and Dragons, and new titles are coming out every month. As COVID-19 restrictions have eased, more people are getting together with friends and duking it out around the table.

This hour, we talk with some adult board game enthusiasts who believe playing keeps their brains sharp and their social skills alive.

Our guests are:

Broadcast live at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Tags

Vermont Edition GamesVermont EditionSports
Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined VPR as host and senior producer in March 2021. Formerly a reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island, he's passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
See stories by Connor Cyrus
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined VPR in summer 2021 as co-host and senior producer of 'Vermont Edition'. Prior to that, she was a reporter and host at WAMU in Washington, D.C.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak