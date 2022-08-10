© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact publicfile@vpr.net or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Find Vermont Primary Election results here >>>

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Vermont's primary winners reflect on next steps, with eyes on general election

Published August 10, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT
American flags on balloons for celebrations.
photoman/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
iStockphoto
This hour, we talk with many of the winners from Tuesday's primary elections.

Vermont's primary election results are in, and Vermont Edition will be speaking with many of the winners.

Our guests are:

  • Becca Balint, Democratic nominee for U.S. House seat
  • Liam Madden, Republican nominee for U.S. House seat
  • Gerald Malloy, Republican nominee for U.S. Senate seat
  • Peter Welch, Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate seat
  • Joe Benning, Republican nominee for Vermont lieutenant governor
  • David Zuckerman, Democratic nominee for Vermont lieutenant governor

Broadcast live at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Tags

Vermont Edition Election 2022Government & PoliticsVermont Edition
Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined VPR as host and senior producer in March 2021. Formerly a reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island, he's passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
See stories by Connor Cyrus
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined VPR in summer 2021 as co-host and senior producer of 'Vermont Edition'. Prior to that, she was a reporter and host at WAMU in Washington, D.C.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Matthew F. Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined VPR in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
See stories by Matthew F. Smith