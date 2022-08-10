Vermont's primary winners reflect on next steps, with eyes on general election

Vermont's primary election results are in, and Vermont Edition will be speaking with many of the winners.

Our guests are:



Becca Balint, Democratic nominee for U.S. House seat

Democratic nominee for U.S. House seat Liam Madden , Republican nominee for U.S. House seat

, Republican nominee for U.S. House seat Gerald Malloy , Republican nominee for U.S. Senate seat

, Republican nominee for U.S. Senate seat Peter Welch , Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate seat

, Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate seat Joe Benning , Republican nominee for Vermont lieutenant governor

, Republican nominee for Vermont lieutenant governor David Zuckerman, Democratic nominee for Vermont lieutenant governor

Broadcast live at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

