The naked truth: Vermonters bare it all about nudism, naturism and being in public in the buff

Live call-in discussion: Swimming, biking, hiking and gardening—those are just a few of the activities some Vermonters like to do naked. This hour, host Connor Cyrus speaks with a Vermont law professor about state laws around public nudity and disrobing in public. And he talks with several Vermont nudists—or naturists—about why they feel most comfortable without clothes.

Our guests are:



Jared Carter , a professor at Vermont Law and Graduate School who specializes in the First Amendment

Mark Ozenich, a Milton resident who's enjoyed the nude way of life for several years in Vermont who also worked at the Coventry Club and Resort, a family-oriented naturist club and campground

Lisa, a Vermont nudist from Johnson

Dan, a naturist who living outside of Boston who's undertaken naked hikes of the Longtail and other nude active sports in Vermont and throughout New England

Broadcast live at noon on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.

