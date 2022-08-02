From college students to older voters, Vermonters look ahead to the primaries

Live call-in discussion: Vermont's Aug. 9 primary is less than a week away, and a new University of New Hampshire poll commissioned by WCAX is getting Vermonters talking. This hour, Connor Cyrus leads a discussion of the poll, the Vermont Public voter guide, and various down-ballot races.

Then, Mikaela Lefrak speaks with the head of the Vermont AARP about issues impacting older Vermonters and AARP’s voting fact sheet.

University of New Hampshire / WCAX A new UNH poll commissioned by WCAX shows that 63% of likely Democratic voters support Becca Balint in the U.S. House race, while Just 21% say they’d vote for Molly Gray. Those and other races are among the findings in the new poll released a week before voters decide in the Aug. 9 primary.

Our guests are:



Peter Hirschfeld , Vermont Public's statehouse reporter covering the legislature

, Vermont Public's statehouse reporter covering the legislature Bob Kinzel, senior political reporter for Vermont Public

senior political reporter for Vermont Public Ashley , a rising senior at St. Michael's College

, a rising senior at St. Michael's College Greg Marchildon, state director of AARP Vermont, discussing the challenges—and issues—that are top of mind for older Vermont voters

Editor's note: AARP is a Vermont Public underwriter.

Broadcast live at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

