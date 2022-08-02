© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Vermont's primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 9. Check out our 2022 voter's guide to prepare to cast your ballot >>>

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

From college students to older voters, Vermonters look ahead to the primaries

Published August 2, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT
A voter leaves a red-white-and-blue voting booth set out amid an indoor basketball court on a sky blue floor.
Joseph Prezioso
/
AFP via Getty Images
A voter leaves a polling booth in a past primary. Vermont's 2022 primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 9.

Live call-in discussion: Vermont's Aug. 9 primary is less than a week away, and a new University of New Hampshire poll commissioned by WCAX is getting Vermonters talking. This hour, Connor Cyrus leads a discussion of the poll, the Vermont Public voter guide, and various down-ballot races.

Then, Mikaela Lefrak speaks with the head of the Vermont AARP about issues impacting older Vermonters and AARP’s voting fact sheet.

A poll showing results in bar graph form.
University of New Hampshire
/
WCAX
A new UNH poll commissioned by WCAX shows that 63% of likely Democratic voters support Becca Balint in the U.S. House race, while Just 21% say they’d vote for Molly Gray. Those and other races are among the findings in the new poll released a week before voters decide in the Aug. 9 primary.

Our guests are:

  • Peter Hirschfeld, Vermont Public's statehouse reporter covering the legislature
  • Bob Kinzel, senior political reporter for Vermont Public
  • Ashley, a rising senior at St. Michael's College
  • Greg Marchildon, state director of AARP Vermont, discussing the challenges—and issues—that are top of mind for older Vermont voters

Editor's note: AARP is a Vermont Public underwriter.
Broadcast live at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined VPR as host and senior producer in March 2021. Formerly a reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island, he's passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Matthew F. Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined VPR in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
