From college students to older voters, Vermonters look ahead to the primaries
Live call-in discussion: Vermont's Aug. 9 primary is less than a week away, and a new University of New Hampshire poll commissioned by WCAX is getting Vermonters talking. This hour, Connor Cyrus leads a discussion of the poll, the Vermont Public voter guide, and various down-ballot races.
Then, Mikaela Lefrak speaks with the head of the Vermont AARP about issues impacting older Vermonters and AARP’s voting fact sheet.
Our guests are:
- Peter Hirschfeld, Vermont Public's statehouse reporter covering the legislature
- Bob Kinzel, senior political reporter for Vermont Public
- Ashley, a rising senior at St. Michael's College
- Greg Marchildon, state director of AARP Vermont, discussing the challenges—and issues—that are top of mind for older Vermont voters
Broadcast live at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.
