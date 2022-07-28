© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

All aboard! Burlington-to-NYC passenger train opens for business

Published July 28, 2022 at 2:35 PM EDT
The Ethan Allen Express passenger train at the Rutland station in 2012.

Live call-in discussion: July 29 marks a milestone for train enthusiasts in Vermont. It’s the first day in decades that you can board a train in Burlington — the Ethan Allen Express — and take it to New York City. It’ll get you there in about seven and a half hours.

This hour, we'll look at the massive effort it took to expand the line from Rutland up to Burlington, and why state leaders see the project as a boon for the local economy.

At the end of the hour, we'll learn about New Hampshire's Mount Washington Cog Railway with the son of a former Cog Railway engineer.

Our guests are:

Broadcast live at noon on Friday, July 29, 2022.

TransportationEconomy & WorkingAmtrak
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined VPR in summer 2021 as co-host and senior producer of 'Vermont Edition'. Prior to that, she was a reporter and host at WAMU in Washington, D.C.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined VPR as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
See stories by Tedra Meyer
Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined VPR as host and senior producer in March 2021. Formerly a reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island, he's passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
See stories by Connor Cyrus