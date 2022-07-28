All aboard! Burlington-to-NYC passenger train opens for business

Live call-in discussion: July 29 marks a milestone for train enthusiasts in Vermont. It’s the first day in decades that you can board a train in Burlington — the Ethan Allen Express — and take it to New York City. It’ll get you there in about seven and a half hours.

This hour, we'll look at the massive effort it took to expand the line from Rutland up to Burlington, and why state leaders see the project as a boon for the local economy.

At the end of the hour, we'll learn about New Hampshire's Mount Washington Cog Railway with the son of a former Cog Railway engineer.

Our guests are:



Henry Epp, business and economy reporter, Vermont Public

business and economy reporter, Vermont Public Deborah Carbin-Fox, executive director, Vermont Rail Action Network

executive director, Vermont Rail Action Network Tim Lewis, journalism professor at Northern Vermont University in Lyndon

Broadcast live at noon on Friday, July 29, 2022.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

