All aboard! Burlington-to-NYC passenger train opens for business
Live call-in discussion: July 29 marks a milestone for train enthusiasts in Vermont. It’s the first day in decades that you can board a train in Burlington — the Ethan Allen Express — and take it to New York City. It’ll get you there in about seven and a half hours.
This hour, we'll look at the massive effort it took to expand the line from Rutland up to Burlington, and why state leaders see the project as a boon for the local economy.
At the end of the hour, we'll learn about New Hampshire's Mount Washington Cog Railway with the son of a former Cog Railway engineer.
Our guests are:
- Henry Epp, business and economy reporter, Vermont Public
- Deborah Carbin-Fox, executive director, Vermont Rail Action Network
- Tim Lewis, journalism professor at Northern Vermont University in Lyndon
Broadcast live at noon on Friday, July 29, 2022.
